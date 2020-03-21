Flamingos Taken On Aquarium Tour To Visit Other Animals After It Closes To Public In Texas

People may be staying in and not socialising as much as possible, but animals appear to be having a whale of a time.

Just look at these flamingos, who were given the opportunity to explore their zoo after it was closed to the public.

As coronavirus causes the closure of social gathering hot-spots like pubs, cafés, restaurants, gyms and even zoos, the public attendance hiatus is a bit of a holiday for the animals. Over in the US, for example, a flamboyance of flamingos were given a special tour of their home.

Flamingo Texas State Aquarium Texas State Aquarium/Facebook

Texas State Aquarium will unfortunately be closed throughout the entirety of March in response to government measures around the virus outbreak. While this’ll no doubt be a bummer for keen sea-lovers, it means other animals can check out places they’ve never been.

The attraction’s Facebook page uploaded a video of the regiment, writing: ‘With the aquarium mostly empty, our flamingos were able to explore some other areas, including the underwater exhibits of Caribbean Journey!’

Flamingo Texas State Aquarium 2 Texas State Aquarium/Facebook

The post has been immensely popular with the aquarium’s followers, amassing nearly one million views since being posted on Thursday, March 19, and more than 20,000 shares.

One user commented: ‘Love the fact that you guys are still taking care of all the animals there, we appreciate everything you do!’ Another person wrote: ‘Birds are very intelligent and curious about things. They probably had a great time getting a tour of the facilities.’

Elsewhere in Texas State Aquarium, caretakers have been passing the time by playing games – for example, one staff member named Sean can be seen in a photo playing Connect Four with Gabby the American crow.

Flamingos aren’t the only animals going on an adventure – over at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago (which is closed until March 29 as part of COVID-19 preventative measures), the resident penguins were allowed to roam around. In videos on the facility’s Twitter, Wellington, Edward and Annie can be seen taking in the sights of the aquarium.

In a separate clip, you can also see ‘Tyson the prehensile-tailed porcupine’ as he visits the ‘penguin habitat while munching on a hard biscuit, which helps file down his constantly-growing teeth’.

The aquarium said that, while ‘this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd’, adding: ‘Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviours with.’

These are confusing times for many people – but it’s heartwarming to know that the animals are still having a cracking time.