Florida Dog Puts Car Into Reverse And Drives In Circles For An Hour

Florida dogs aren’t satisfied with chasing their tails, they prefer grand theft autos. However this pooch accidentally put the car into reverse, driving in a circle for an hour.

Neighbours on a cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie could only sit back in awe as a rapscallion canine decided to take the family car for a spin.

However, the adventure didn’t take him far – in fact, the pup was stuck in a 360-degree loop for the entire joyride.

There are a lot of questions. How did the dog get into the car on its own? How did he put it into reverse? And, most pressingly, how did he manage to actually drive the thing?

Naturally, this was the question on the surrounding residents’ lips on Thursday morning, November 21. One neighbour, Anna Sabol, told WPTV: ‘I figured, ‘How the heck did they manage to do that?’

Sabol only realised the pooch across the road was having an absolute whale of a time when she looked out the window and noticed a police car. When multiple officers arrived on the scene, there must have been concern brewing around the cul-de-sac.

Sabol quickly realised the officers were responding to a grey sedan strangely spinning around. The culprit behind all this law enforcement: a black Labrador wanting to hit the open road.

The neighbour added: ‘I laughed. I thought they should give that dog a license to drive. He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen.’

According to local police, the dog’s owner had only briefly stepped out of the car when he took control of the vehicle. Somehow, the pooch managed to slip the car into reverse, kicking off a drive he’d never forget.

While driving, the dog crashed into the mailbox, a trash can, and moved some bricks in front of a home. Sabol explained: ‘He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.’

Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the dog’s reckless joyride – not that he was caring. If anything, he was proud of himself.

Sabol explained: ‘I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail. I was like, okay, good driving!’

Life is a highway, even for dogs it seems.

