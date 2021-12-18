Florida Officer Finds Alligators Hanging From Car At Accident Scene

MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife/Facebook/Alamy

Florida police came across a pair of unlikely hitch-hikers earlier this week after discovering two alligators hanging off the back of a crashed truck.

The bizarre incident, which was revealed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, saw animal handlers called to the scene of a ‘vehicle accident involving two people and two alligators’.

Upon arrival, the handler discovered an overturned SUV accompanied by a 6.5ft and 8ft-long pair of alligators hanging from its rear window.

‘The officer immediately removed them from the vehicle and, just to be safe, secured their mouths using electrical tape,’ the Florida FWC wrote in a Facebook post.

However in a sad turn of events, it soon became apparent the alligators were already dead, as the two men in the SUV admitted having killed them earlier that day while on a fishing trip, before stringing them up on the back of their car to take them home.

Alligator hunting is only legal in Florida during ‘alligator season’, which ended on November 1, and requires a permit. However news of the bizarre gator discovery comes in the same week that the state introduced proposals to allow ’24/7′ hunting during the season, in a change from the current night-time hunting hours maintained by the Florida FWC.

The Hill reports that 80% of survey respondents were in favour of the change, however the plans have been criticised by some local tour operators, who argue that the animals should be left alive to be seen in their natural habitat by tourists.