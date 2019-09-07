Florida Shelter Finds Foster Homes For 250 Dogs Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian

The Jacksonville Humane Society/Facebook

An animal shelter in Florida has managed to find temporary but safe homes for 250 dogs ahead of Hurricane Dorian, all thanks to some extremely kind individuals.

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s (JHS) Storm Trooper program is made up of dedicated pet lovers open up their homes to rescue animals at JHS during severe weather conditions, protecting them from storms and giving them the chance to spend time within a cosy, comforting family environment.

This programme just shows the extraordinary work which can be achieved when volunteers band together for a shared concern. And with the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, the Storm Troopers have really done themselves proud.

Which dog is doing the best "hunker down" in their #JHSStormTrooper homes … Missy, June, Bullet, or Thor? ❤️ Go away, Dorian! Stay safe, Jacksonville.

According to the JHS website:

The JHS Storm Trooper program allows families to bring home dogs, cats and kittens for sleepovers during severe weather. Families serve as ‘Storm Troopers’ and host one of our adoptable dogs or cats for a temporary sleepover. This is a great opportunity for our pets to be with a family inside a warm home instead of in a shelter kennel during the winds and rain.

With Hurricane Dorian approaching the US, the JHS put out a call to action to their Storm Troopers.

The call was made on August 31 and – within the space of a week – 250 dogs and cats were moved from the shelter and into homes with temporary foster families, as reported by CNN.

Adorable photos shared from these sweet sleepovers show these rescue animals being given all the strokes, cuddles and Netflix binges a good boy or girl needs to feel safe and happy during severe storms.

These devoted animal friends will care for shelter residents until the storm passes, with the hope this initiative might even lead to a permanent home for some of them.

JHS CEO Denise Deisler told CNN:

It just blows us away, These are people who may have to evacuate themselves, and they’re taking a pet with them.

As reported by CNN, all of the shelter animals had been placed in caring temporary homes, except two quarantined dogs, some mother cats and their kittens and a few medical patients. These remaining animals will reportedly be cared for by a skeleton crew at the shelter.

JHS has recently given the following update on Facebook:

You did it, Jacksonville! Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes. Your response to our call for help was tremendous, and we can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity and support. We feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of such a kind, compassionate community. If further Storm Trooper needs arise tomorrow, we’ll make an announcement on our Facebook page. Any animals who remain at the shelter (for example, those with special medical needs) will be cared for by JHS staff and all measures will be taken to ensure their safety and comfort.

A very well done to these caring humans who opened up their homes to these animals in need.

Hurricane Dorian has caused widespread devastation in the Bahamas, with communities ravaged and efforts underway to fight the humanitarian crisis.

You can find out how you too can become a hero on the Jacksonville Humane Society’s (JHS) website