Florida Woman Greeted By Huge Shark After Sliding Into Sea Off Yacht In The Bahamas
While most people would love the idea of sliding off a yacht on a giant inflatable slide into a crystal blue ocean, this video may change your mind.
The ordeal took place Friday, August 7, in the Bahamas. Sliding of the yacht was Iso Machado, from Miami, Florida, who had been celebrating a friend’s birthday when she went into the water. Those on the boat then noticed a dark, shadowy creature swimming up to the woman.
After spotting the shark, Iso’s son Anthony shouted down to his mother, telling her not to freak out.
Watch the moment the shark swam up to her below:
The whole thing was caught on camera by Anthony’s friend, 22-year-old Kevan Sorta, who shared the video on Instagram. Since doing so, it has generated an impressive 3.4 million views.
Speaking about it all Kevan said:
As she was going down one of the crew members yelled and pointed from the deck below which caught all of our attention. As the shark approached we couldn’t figure out what type it was.
We were worried and immediately jumped in to make sure Iso was okay when it changed directions but she remained calm and it bumped her then continued on its way.
The shark was later confirmed to be a nurse shark, and while most would have been left shaken up, Iso was happy it happened and felt lucky to have seen one up close.
Someone who wasn’t as lucky as Iso was a man in Australia, who was killed by a shark in June.
The 36-year-old diver had been swimming by Fraser Island when the attack happened. Queensland Ambulance Service arriving at the scene by helicopter and, because helicopter couldn’t land, a doctor and paramedics had to be winched down onto the rocks to treat the man. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another fatal attack happened just days later in Australia at Salt Beach in New South Wales. This involved 60-year-old Rob Pedretti, who was bitten by a shark while surfing.
Police tried to scare the large shark off with a helicoptter and jet skis after it remained in the area. While police were granted the authority to kill the shark as it had to be fought off by other board-riders, they didn’t do so after it eventually left the area. Two brave surfers brought Pedretti’s body back to the shore.
It’s safe to say that Iso was one of the lucky ones.
