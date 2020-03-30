Florida Woman Wandering Wetlands Runs Into Terrifyingly Huge Alligator

Woman Wandering Wetlands Runs Into Terrifyingly Huge Alligator Conny Randolph/Facebook

When going for a walk in the wetlands of Florida, you’d probably expect to bump into a fair bit of wildlife, but one woman got a bit more than most would bargain for when she came across this ginormous alligator.

Fortunately, Conny Randolph works as a guide at Clyde Butcher’s Big Cypress Gallery, a wetland preserve in Florida, so she’s used to seeing her fair share of gators in the wild.

Conny came across the 11-foot local resident during a recent stroll when their paths very nearly crossed. Luckily, the park guide knew what she was doing, and made sure they didn’t.

Check it out here:

A swamp encounter with Loosescrew, aka Snaggletooth. When wildlife approach, slowly and carefully give them their space. Listen to the almost ‘Jurassic Park’ sound this Bull gator makes before hissing his displeasure at my being in his way…. the sound is very subtle before the warning hiss. Posted by Conny Randolph on Saturday, March 7, 2020

In the clip, which is enough to give anyone the eebie-jeebies, Conny can be heard saying ‘I’m going to back up a little bit,’ as the gator approaches. Very wise.

You might notice how calm and collected Conny appears to be in the clip, and that’s because she’s actually well acquainted with this particular gator.

She said he’s lived in the area for decades and therefore is well known among guides, however she did add that such close encounters are a rarity. Of course, the wetlands are the gator’s home, so it makes perfect sense that Conny would be keen to respect its space, just as we would all expect from one another.

Sharing the incredible footage on Facebook, Conny wrote:

Snaggletooth has become quite a household name around the Big Cypress National Preserve, particularly with local residents Clyde and Niki Butcher, who have become well acquainted with the creature in the 23 years they’ve lived in the area.

Writing on his blog, photographer Clyde Butcher describes him as having ‘a black scarred hide and symmetrically lined rows of bony ridges that cover most of his back,’ with a ‘distinctive feature of a large tooth that juts out abnormally from the right side of his lower jaw’.

He is, it would seem, quite the gentle giant – as long as you keep out of his way.