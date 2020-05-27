Flying Turtle Smashes Into Car Windscreen As It Drives Down Georgia Freeway

Turtle Latonya Lark/Facebook

A flying turtle smashed into a car windscreen on a US freeway earlier this month, like something from a real life version of Mario Kart.

The surreal incident took place in Georgia on May 12 while Latonya Lark was driving down the Savanna freeway with her brother, Kevin Grant, in the passenger seat.

The turtle is thought to have been clipped by another car, causing it to fly into the air and into Latonya’s windscreen, where it completely penetrated the glass and became embedded.

While the windscreen was badly damaged, Latonya was unharmed, while Kevin only suffered a few minor cuts. The car – understandably – had to be towed away following the strange incident.

Turtle Latonya Lark/Facebook

Taking to Facebook to share photos of the strange event, Latonya wrote:

My prior delimer… Mr Turtle was found at fault but he did not have insurance. He got escorted to the Wildlife reserve, I got stuck with the bill. So beware Savannah of flying turtle on the Truman Parkway. My brother almost lost his head. Besides my sugar going off the roof.. I am fine but disturbed..

A friend commented, ‘Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Corona, murder hornets, now flying turtles! We’re doomed!’, while another said, ‘I don’t understand how this could have happened it doesn’t make sense.’

Another posited the theory that it had been dropped by a bird of prey.

Latonya later spoke to news channel WSAV News and explained that she initially thought it was a brick flying at her window.

Speaking to WSAV News, she said:

Even the police officer said if that glass wasn’t as thick as it was and I didn’t slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would’ve been disastrous.

Following the freak incident, Latonya has urged other drivers to pay attention when driving.

She said, ‘If people are not paying attention to the road…you know, whoever hit that turtle, they had to have been flying.’

Turtle Latonya Lark/Facebook

The poor turtle was taken away to Savannah Animal Care for medical treatment following the accident, and unfortunately lost a leg.

However, after calling the animal care centre yesterday, May 26, Latonya discovered that the reptile had sadly passed away from blood loss.

While we’re sad to find out the turtle didn’t survive the ordeal, we’re glad to know both Latonya and Kevin went unharmed.