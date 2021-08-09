Footage Shows Bear Wandering Through Aisles As Shoppers Rush To Exit

@tishacampbellmartin/Instagram

Footage has emerged of a black bear strolling through a supermarket, and while some customers thought he was cute, others were terrified.

For most people in the UK, your most exciting everyday encounter with an animal was probably that time a dog managed to get into your school’s playground. We don’t need to worry about much in the way of dangerous wildlife.

Advert 10

The US is a different kettle of fish; more specifically, the fact that some places have to contend with the odd bear. While out shopping, actor Tisha Campbell happened to come across one.

Loading…

The My Wife and Kids star recently shared a video to Instagram of a small black bear, likely a cub, wandering through the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket in the Los Angeles area, looking a bit disoriented.

‘Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO DAMN PUPPY! See? DA’ F*ck I look like? Dr Doolittle??? Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand! You know what else keeps following me????’ she wrote alongside the clip.

Advert 10

‘Comedy be following me like a damn stalker! IM NOT EVEN TRYNA FUNNY and then look… a freakin’ BEAR ya’ll?! Fo real??? The store clerks shooed him out. There was no policeman called no damn fire dept no veter-effin-narian. NUTHIN!!!! When you left the store you were on your own,’ Campbell added.

As per CBS News, the animal was seen roaming around other aisles in the store before officers chased it outside. The bear moved to a construction area behind a nearby Walmart and hid under a trailer until US Fish and Wildlife Services arrived.

The bear was then tranquilised and transported to the Angeles National Forest, with hopes it’ll venture far away from civilian life to prevent any further, potentially dangerous sightings. Nobody was injured as a result of the encounter, with three in total spotted in the town centre.

Advert 10

@tishacampbellmartin/Instagram

‘It was decided that the best route for not only public safety but also for the bear itself was to chemically immobilise the animal, which we were successful in doing,’ Lt. Jake Coombs, an officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. ‘And it’s on its way back to the Angeles National Forest for release to a suitable habitat.’

Not everybody found it frightening, with Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council member David Balen saying the video was ‘amazing’, although he added, ‘I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.’