Footage Shows Moment Terrifying Python Lunges Towards Woman After Hiding On Supermarket’s Spice Aisle

Horrifying footage has emerged of a python lunging at a woman browsing in the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket, ending with the snake being ‘just 20cm from’ her face.

Helaina Atlati was going about her shopping in her local Woolworths, in the Sydney suburb of Glenorie, when she spotted the sneaking snake.

Upon turning round while wandering the aisle, Atlati’s face came inches away from the huge three-metre-long reptile.

Click away now if you’re not a fan of big snakes!

The footage shows the python perching on a row of spices, laying perfectly still apart from its flickering tongue.

Atlati told 7NEWS.com.au how she was ‘browsing’ but when she turned to her left, the python had ‘come out and his face was about 20cm’ from her own.

She predicts that the python must have been sat there for ‘at least a few hours’ due to being ‘sort of hidden behind the spices’, and her not having seen him at first.

Despite the python being a sight that would have sent most running and screaming out the store, Atlati is fortunately an ex-volunteer snake catcher. She said how the snake was ‘super mellow, not aggressive at all’ and that he most likely ‘came down from the ceiling’ and was ‘about 10ft (three metres) long’.

Atlati said how she was glad she was the one who found him, as ‘most people would have freaked out!’

Upon finding the pesky python, Atlati said that she reassured staff that she used to be a volunteer snake catcher, and so grabbed her snake bag and ‘relocated him into the bush.’

She reiterated that the snake was ‘non-aggressive’ and ‘so relaxed’, and explained that she wished that people did not ‘demonise these beautiful animals anymore’.

A spokesperson for Woolworths addressed the incident in a statement with 7NEWS.com.au.

They said:

A slippery and rare customer was spotted in the spice aisle of our Glenorie store yesterday morning. Once it was sighted, our team members reacted quickly and calmly to cordon off the area for the safety of customers. A snake catcher removed the slithery customer, who was released safely into bushland shortly after.

Woolworths still do not know how the snake managed to get into the store in the first place, which had been open the whole day. It is reported that the Woolworths has done a precautionary check of the store’s processes and does have animal control measures in place.

Lesson of the day: always keep a snake bag on you, as you will never know the unlikely places you made need to use one.