Forty Dead Kangaroos Found At Family Hot Spot Have Locals Convinced A Psychopath Is On The Loose

Change.org/PA images

Dozens of dead kangaroos have been discovered in an Australian town over the course of just two days, sparking fears a psychopath is on the loose.

The manner in which the kangaroos were killed – they were shot, decapitated and disembowelled – violate regulations that allow kangaroos to be killed by shooters with permits, leading residents to believe something more sinister had happened.

Residents in Dunkeld, Victoria, claim they found around 40 dead kangaroos across two night-time killing sprees on November 21 and December 3. The marsupials’ heads, tails, paws and entrails were left sprawled on the edge of popular tourist spot Grampians National Park.

Two months ago, the Victoria government passed legislation allowing kangaroos to be killed for pet food, following a four-year pet food trial aimed at reducing the numbers of the animals.

Farming groups rallied for the project, claiming the kangaroo population needed to be controlled as they cause damage to fences, destroy crops and are dangerous to drivers.

However, while the government has allowed the animals to be killed by shooters with permits since October, the injuries inflicted to these particular kangaroos violated regulations and left residents alarmed.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the kangaroos had not been killed properly, telling the Herald Sun, as per Daily Mail Australia, the ‘scene of kangaroo parts strewn across the landscape’ was ‘shocking’.

Pexels

The unnamed resident continued:

My first thought was that there was a psychopath on the loose, and we ought to be very careful. The instinct to warn people of the danger kicked in. My second thought was to start looking for Ears For Days and Fringe Lily, two male kangaroos that have been visiting my garden for many years.

The resident slammed the sanction allowing people to shoot kangaroos as a cruel money-making scheme, and said it had made the area unsafe as armed hunters edge closer to homes. ‘It’s just so dangerous. There’s a school camp some 200 to 300 metres away,’ she said.

According to Animals Australia, around 40,000 to 60,000 kangaroos used to be killed annually, a figure that has trebled since Victoria introduced the Authority to Control Wildlife System (ATCWS).

Pixabay

The spokesperson for Australian Society for Kangaroos, Nikki Sutterby, estimated shooters earn about $10 in exchange for meat and $10 for the skin.

Some joeys survived the killings, but later died without their mothers.

Hopefully they will find the person responsible for these cruel deaths.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]