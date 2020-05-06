Fossilised Remains Of 22 Elephant-Sized Sloths Uncovered By Scientists CEN

The fossilised remains of 22 elephant-sized sloths dating back to the Ice Age have been discovered preserved in asphalt.

Archaeologists made the grand discovery during a dig which took place at the Tanque Loma site in the Santa Elena peninsula in western Ecuador.

It was there that the fossils of the Panamerican ground sloths (Eremotherium laurillardi) were found.

Fossilised Remains Of 22 Elephant-Sized Sloths Uncovered By Scientists

According to experts, those excavation the site found bones belonging to 15 adults, five juveniles and two newborns or foetuses of the mammoth creatures which were alive some 20,000 years ago.

Elephant-like in size, the sloths are thought to have weighed several tonnes and impressively had the ability to walk on two legs unlike their relatives who walk the earth today.

Palaeontologist Jose Luis Roman-Carrion of the National Polytechnic University in Ecuador said, as per local media:

The Tanque Loma site presents a rare accumulation of fossils that provides very relevant data. We now know that the Eremotherium lived in groups and had parental behaviour.

Fossilised Remains Of 22 Elephant-Sized Sloths Uncovered By Scientists CEN

It’s thought that the fossils were so well preserved because they had been coated in seeping asphalt, as the sloths were found alongside an ancient horse, a deer, an armadillo-like pampathere, and an elephant-like gomphothere.

However, the archaeologists didn’t find any evidence that the animals fell into a tar pit, became stuck and died there, according to local media reports.

While it’s impossible to determine the exact cause of death simply by looking at the fossilised bones, researchers believe the deaths may have resulted from drought or illness caused by drinking water contaminated with their own faeces.

University of California, Los Angeles palaeontologist Emily Lindsey, who is also an assistant curator and excavation site director at the La Brea Tar Pits Museum in Los Angeles, led the study of the sloth fossils.

Fossilised Remains Of 22 Elephant-Sized Sloths Uncovered By Scientists CEN

Lindsey explained to Gizmodo:

For years, everyone has thought of the classic scenario at the La Brea Tar Pits, where a large herbivore would get stuck in asphalt, then a bunch of carnivores would be attracted to the trapped animal and get stuck etc.

Nothing got stuck at Tanque Loma! The animals died in an aquatic setting like many other fossil sites, and the bones just fortuitously got preserved by seeping asphalt.

Suddenly it makes Disney Pixar’s Ice Age seem a hell of a lot more real.