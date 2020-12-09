unilad
Advert

Four Lions Test Positive For Covid-19 At Barcelona Zoo

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Dec 2020 07:41
Four Lions Test Positive For Covid-19 At Barcelona ZooFour Lions Test Positive For Covid-19 At Barcelona ZooZooBarcelona/Facebook

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms. 

Vets carried out a standard PCR swab test on three females, Zala, Nima and Run Run, and one male, Kiumbe, when they noticed them showing upper respiratory symptoms including coughing and sneezing.

Advert

The zoo has launched an investigation to determine how the animals became infected with the virus, though it is thought they may have been in contact with an asymptomatic member of staff.

Lion at Barcelona ZooLion at Barcelona ZooBarcelona Zoo/Facebook

Two staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

The four lions are used to being in close contact with humans, which allowed the vets to carry out the PCR swab test – the same test used on humans.

Advert

After testing positive, vets administered anti-inflammatory drugs and continue to closely monitor the animals. Most of their symptoms, aside from mild coughing and sneezing, are said to have subsided.

A statement from the zoo, cited by the BBC, explained:

The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition – similar to a very mild flu condition – and [they] responded well.

Coronavirus testCoronavirus testPA Images
Advert

It is unlikely anyone visiting the zoo would be at risk of contracting the virus because the zoo explained that ‘simply, no one who comes to see [the lions] gets close enough’.

The four lions mark only the second known case in which large felines have contracted the widespread virus, after the first case was reported at the Bronx Zoo in the US, where four tigers and three lions tested positive in April.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine
Health

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife
Life

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3
Film and TV

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Coronavirus, COVID-19, lions, Now

Credits

BBC

  1. BBC

    Coronavirus: Four lions test positive for Covid-19 at Barcelona Zoo

 