unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Four Rare And Endangered Wildcat Kittens Born In Scotland

by : Cameron Frew on : 05 Sep 2020 15:11
Four Rare And Endangered Wildcat Kittens Born In ScotlandFour Rare And Endangered Wildcat Kittens Born In ScotlandAlyson Houston/RZSS

A wildlife park in Scotland is celebrating the birth of four critically endangered wildcat kittens. 

Advert

One male and three female kittens – Strom, Eilein, Druim and Vaara – were recently born during lockdown at Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore. 

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) unveiled the playful new arrivals this week as the park’s wildcat viewing areas reopened to the public. Visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask/covering in order to keep the animals and other people safe, following reports of cats contracting COVID-19 from humans.

Wildcat Kitten 4Wildcat Kitten 4Alyson Houston/RZSS

In a press release, Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome the birth of four kittens, who were born during lockdown in May, to mum Fiain and dad Blair.’

Advert

He added, ‘We have one male, Strom, and three females, Eilein, Druim and Vaara. It has been great watching them grow, and it is fantastic to now be able to welcome visitors to meet them too.’

Scottish wildcats are a European protected species. While they’re the only native member of the cat family still found in the wild in the UK, they’re one of Scotland’s ‘rarest and most threatened mammals’.

Wildcat Kitten 3Wildcat Kitten 3Alyson Houston/RZSS

As per a survey conducted by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) across 2015-2018, only 20% are full wildcats, with the remaining 80% being crossbreeds or domestic.

In response to their rising endangerment, the RZSS is coordinating a new partnership project named Saving Wildcats, which ‘aims to secure a future for this iconic species by breeding and releasing wildcats into the wild’. 

Wildcat Kitten 2Wildcat Kitten 2Alyson Houston/RZSS

David Barclay, Saving Wildcats’ offsite conservation manager, explained: 

Following a sad history of habitat loss, persecution and, more recently, breeding with domestic cats, wildcats are on the brink of extinction in Scotland but it’s not too late.

By bringing together the expertise and skills of national and international organisations, the Saving Wildcats project can secure a future for the Highland tiger by breeding and releasing wildcats into the wild, so every birth is a potential lifeline for the species.

Advert

Earlier in August, plans emerged for a ‘large-scale’ breeding centre at the Highland Wildlife Park, designed specifically to prevent the extinction of Scottish wildcats.

Wildcat Kitten 5Wildcat Kitten 5Alyson Houston/RZSS

The ‘breeding and release’ of wildcats is being carried out by the Saving Wildcats partnership, led by RZSS in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, The Cairngorms National Park Authority, Norden’s Ark and Junta de Andalucía.

The LIFE Programme of the European Union, The Garfield Weston Foundation, The National Trust for Scotland, The People’s Trust for Endangered Species and The European Nature Trust have all contributed towards funding the project.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, Cats, Critically Endangered, Highland Wildlife Park, International Union for the Conservation of Nature, kittens, Now, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, Scotland, Wildcats

Credits

Highland Wildlife Park

  1. Highland Wildlife Park

    Critically endangered wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park

 