Foxhunter Filmed Attacking Horse Identified As Primary School Teacher

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Nov 2021 08:53
Foxhunter Filmed Attacking Horse Identified As Primary School TeacherHertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

A woman who was filmed apparently kicking and punching a horse has been identified as a 37-year-old primary school teacher. 

The RSPCA is investigating the footage which was recorded during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt, one of the oldest hunts in Britain, and shared widely online.

In the clip, the woman can be seen kicking her leg towards a horse while holding it by the reigns, before appearing to slap it repeatedly on the face after it cantered into a road.

See the footage below. Warning: Upsetting Content:

The woman has now been identified as Sarah Moulds, a mum-of-two from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire. As well as working as a teacher at Somerby Primary School, the 37-year-old is a director of the Knossington & Somerby Pre-School and a prominent member of her local pony club, The Times reports.

After the footage of Moulds went viral, her titles as a team leader of the Cottesmore branch of the Pony Club and co-organiser of the upcoming junior summer camp have been removed from the branch’s website. The teacher’s Facebook profile, which reportedly included links to Cottesmore Hunt events, has also been deleted.

On its website, the Cottesmore branch of the Pony Club describes itself as ‘the starting place for anyone with an interest in horses and riding, who wants to learn and have fun in a safe and caring environment.’

Woman appears to hit horse (Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook)Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

The damning footage was met with widespread criticism after being shared online by anti-hunting campaign group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, which said it filmed the scene on Saturday, November 6 and expressed concerns about what Moulds would ‘do to that horse when she gets back from driving home’.

The group said the actions demonstrated ‘violence running through’ the veins of those involved in the hunt.

In response to the footage, the Hunting Office said it ‘expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field – and condemns the actions taken by this individual, who is not a member of the hunting associations’, ITV  reports.

Meanwhile, Cottesmore Hunt said it did not condone the actions shown in the video ‘under any circumstances’, adding: ‘We will be reminding all of our supporters that this will not be tolerated.’

The RSPCA described the footage as ‘really upsetting’ and ensured it will ‘always look into complaints made to us about animal welfare.’

The organisation has urged anyone ‘with first-hand information about this incident’ to get in touch.

If you see an animal in distress and/or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or visit their website for further advice

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

