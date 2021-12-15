Man Accused Of ‘Perpetuating Ethnic Stereotypes’ Of Ginger Cats Causes Hilariously Named Cats To Go Viral
A cat’s name has been trending online after its owner was accused by their colleague of ‘perpetuating ethnic stereotypes’ about ginger cats.
A woman named Pam (not her real name) reportedly stormed out of work and wrote a complaint email about her colleague, insisting that they should have some racial sensitivity training before she returns to work, all because they called Jorts the ginger cat ‘a simple guy’.
Reddit user u/throwawayorangecat shared the story in a sub-reddit called ‘Am I The A**hole?’ where members vote whether or not somebody is an a**hole for something they’ve done.
After sharing the story of Jorts, one of two office cats who happens to be ginger, who can’t open doors, the Reddit user said they were accused of ‘perpetuating ethnic stereotypes’ of ginger cats by suggesting ginger cats are dumb – at least compared to the other office cat, Jean.
‘Jorts is just… kind of a simple guy. For example, Jorts can’t open a door even when it’s ajar – he shoves it whether he is going in or out, so often he closes the door he is trying to go through. This means he is often trapped inside the place he was trying to exit and meows until he is rescued,’ the Reddit user explained.
‘My colleague Pam (not her real name) has been spending a lot of time trying to teach Jorts things. The doors thing is the main example – it’s a real issue because the cats are fed in a closet and Jorts keeps pushing the door closed. Jean can actually open all the other interior doors since they are a lever type knob, but she can’t open this particular door if she is trapped INSIDE the closet,’ they wrote.
‘Tortie Jean is very nice to poor orange Jorts, and she is kept busy letting him out of rooms he has trapped himself in, so this seems easy to resolve. I put down a door stop,’ they said.
‘Pam then said I was depriving Jorts of the ‘chance to learn’ and kept removing the doorstop. She set up a series of special learning activities for Jorts, and tried to put these tasks on the whiteboard of daily team tasks (I erased them),’ they explained.
The post continued:
She thinks we need to teach him how to clean himself better and how to get out of minor barriers like when he gets a cup stuck on his head, etc. I love Jorts but he’s just dumb af and we can’t change that.
Yesterday I installed a cat cutout thing in the door and Pam started getting really huffy. I made a gentle joke about “you can’t expect Jean’s tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts” which made Pam FURIOUS. She started crying and left the hallway, then sent an email to the group (including volunteers) and went home early.
In her email Pam said I was “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb” and is demanding a racial sensitivity training before she will return. I don’t think it’s relevant but just in case, Pam is a white person in a mostly minority staff (and no she is not ginger/does not have red hair).
Since the story was shared, Jorts has been trending online and people are finding the whole ordeal hilarious.
‘I am swinging between absolutely roaring with laughter and feeling bad / unsure how much delicacy is needed to proceed,’ commented one Reddit user.
‘I know Pam’s behavior isn’t the very stupidest thing I’ve ever heard, but I’m honestly struggling to come up with any stupider ones just at this present moment,’ said another.
Another said, ‘I feel so bad for poor Jorts! It must be so hard to be compared to a Tortie. We had two and they are literally the smartest, most mischievous cats I’ve ever met.’
‘LMAOOOO hold on. Bc I’m imagining this as an episode of the office,’ said another.
The post has received more than 3,000 upvotes and users concluded the creator of the post is not the a**hole in this situation.
