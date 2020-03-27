Game Of Thrones Direwolf Dog Dies Aged 10

It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog.

Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus.

Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. [sic]