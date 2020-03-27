Game Of Thrones Direwolf Dog Dies Aged 10
Game of Thrones fans, raise a glass or share a moment of silence for Bran’s beloved direwolf Summer, who has sadly passed away at the age of 10.
The fluffy Inuit dog, whose real name was Odin, died following a battle with cancer, which he was originally diagnosed with last November.
Fans rallied around the pooch and helped raise an incredible £14,000 to help pay for his medical bills and treatment, which he underwent in Dublin each and every week for the past four months.
Odin’s owners took to social media today, March 27, to announce he had sadly lost his battle early this morning, March 27.
In a heartfelt tribute to the faithful dog, they wrote:
It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog.
Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus.
Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. [sic]
The owners went on to acknowledge Odin’s role in Game of Thrones, where he played Bran’s direwolf Summer from the very first episode of the HBO series. Summer was killed in season six while defending Bran.
The Facebook post described how the owners could take ‘great comfort’ knowing their beloved dog was ‘forever immortalised’ in the show.
They continued:
To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing.
The family explained that although the vets did everything they could to keep Odin going, he was met with ‘further illness’ this week and ultimately passed away.
They thanked fans for their generous donations made towards Odin’s treatment and announced that after paying off his vet bill they will donate the rest of the money to their favourite dog charities.
The family are now calling for fans to share photos, videos and stories of Odin for them to enjoy.
There’s no doubt Odin will be fondly remembered by his family and fans. Rest in peace, Odin.
