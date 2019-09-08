Garlic 2.0 Is China’s First Cloned Kitten

Sinogene

Huang Yu was devastated when his beloved two-and-a-half-year-old kitten Garlic passed away, so he decided to make another.

Advertisements

The heartbroken pet owner enlisted the help of Sinogene, a Bejing-based pet cloning company which has already cloned more than 40 pet dogs, including the world’s first police pup, IFL Science reports.

It uses somatic cell cloning techniques of animal species to recreate people’s beloved pets, however there’s said to be a number of challenges when it comes to cloning felines.

Advertisements

Sinogen

As per IFL Science, vet Shi Zhensheng said in a statement:

The reproductive and physiological characteristics of cats are different from those of most animals. Because cats are not spontaneous ovulation animals, they are one of the few ovulation-inducing animals. Their reproductive cycle is special and cloning techniques are difficult. The operation is cumbersome. This successful cultivation of cloned cats is one of the few successful cases in the world, marking China’s major step in the field of cloning.

It took nearly a year of attempts, but eventually, the scientists were able to transfer an embryo to a surrogate cat, who carried the developing kitten for 66 days.

On July 21 of this year, Garlic 2.0, whose genetics are completely derived from the somatic cells of the late Garlic, was born.

Sinogen

Just over a month later, Garlic 2.0 is said to be in a good physical condition and doesn’t seem to act differently to any naturally bred kittens.

Advertisements

However, replicating his female friend came at a pretty hefty price tag for Yu, who paid a whopping 250,000 yuan ($35,000), according to reports in Agence France-Presse.

Yu, who said it was well wort the money, said in an interview with the cloning company:

Its name will continue to be called Garlic because in my heart I have always felt that the cloned kitten is the continuation of its life.

Although he still misses the original Garlic, Yu said knowing Garlic 2.0 is made from the same genes gives him comfort.

Advertisements

He said:

I think that the original intention of each owner to clone their pets will be different. Each cat is an independent individual and has his own personality.

It’s worth noting that although Garlic and Garlic 2.0 share the same genes, there’s nothing to suggest their personalities will be the same. There’s also thousands of cats all over the world who already need rehoming.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]