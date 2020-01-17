German Laboratory Where Monkeys Filmed Screaming Ordered To Hand Over All Animals

We are delighted that the authorities have taken action to hold LPT accountable.

The levels of animal cruelty and breaches of law exposed by our investigation are totally unacceptable.

The evidence from our findings has lifted the lid on the secrecy that continues to surround the use of animals in these outdated tests and highlights the need for a review of toxicity testing throughout Europe.

Cruelty of this nature cannot be allowed to take place in any laboratory.