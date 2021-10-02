Geronimo The Alpaca’s Owner ‘Outraged And Devastated’ Following Post-Mortem Results
Geronimo the alpaca was put down by government vets after a four year legal battle.
Now, Helen Macdonald, owner of Geronimo – alpaca put down by the authorities over fears he had bovine tuberculosis – has said there was ‘not a shred of evidence’ he had the disease.
Macdonald released the full post-mortem results and claimed all tests showed the alpaca was negative for the disease, meaning he was put down for nothing.
Macdonald accused environment secretary George Eustice of acting ‘immorally and unethically’, and demanded a public apology from the government minister, MailOnline reports.
She said, per The Independent:
I fully expected the post mortem results to be negative for bTB but there is no joy in being proven right.
I am outraged and devastated by the way Geronimo and I have been treated. Defra chose to deliberately misuse the test and abuse their power to maintain their barbaric “kill at all cost” regime.
The post-mortem was carried out by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, who said ‘a number of TB like lesions were found’ but they will need to take tissue samples for further proof, a process which could take months to provide any results.
Geronimo, originally from New Zealand, was put down in August after a four year legal battle, in which the high court ruled in favour of the government.
The alpaca had twice tested positive for bovine TB in 2017, though Macdonald says the tests were flawed and gave false positive results.
