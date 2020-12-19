Giant Anteater Defies Odds Of Survival After Mother Rejects Him At Zoo Miami Zoo

A baby Giant Anteater has defied his odds of survival after he was rejected by his mother.

Ziggy, who is a resident at Miami Zoo, was born on December 8, but was abandoned by his mother in an isolated part of her enclosure.

Advert 10

Zoo keepers found Ziggy weak and alone on one of the coldest nights of the year in Miami, before taking him to the zoo’s hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

Ziggy was named as tribute to David Bowie’s alter-ego Ziggy Stardust, four years after the first Giant Anteater born at the zoo was was named Bowie.

Miami Zoo

Now ten days old, photographs show the adorable Ziggy in the care of zookeepers, being fed by a bottle and cuddling soft toys.

Advert 10

Since being taken into intensive care, the newborn is making a recovery and getting stronger.

‘After being initially tube fed, the animal has become stronger and more active, regularly accepting a bottle and drinking on its own, gaining strength and its distinct black and white coat,’ the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Miami Zoo

It added: ‘Zoo veterinarians are cautiously optimistic that the baby has overcome the most serious challenges of its first few days and are hoping improvements continue. Welcome to the world, little one!’

Advert 10

According to the Mail Online, the zoo later attempted to reunite Ziggy with his mother, who seemed receptive at first. Unfortunately, she quickly grew intolerant of the baby and rejected him a second time.

Here’s hoping Ziggy gets all the love and care he needs from his keepers instead.