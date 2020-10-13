Ginormous 65-Pound ‘Alligator Snapping’ Turtle Found Roaming Streets
I would usually regard turtles to be cute, small creatures that wouldn’t be all too scary to encounter when out and about.
However, this summer, an absolute beast of a turtle was clocked wandering the streets of Alexandria, Virginia, with the Fairfax County Police receiving alarmed reports from local residents.
The 65-pound alligator snapping turtle – who the police named Lord Fairfax – is not native to the area, and it’s believed his lordship is a captive-bred turtle who’s been released into the wild.
Turtles have long been popular as pets. In the late 1960s and early ‘70s, millions of red-eared slider (Trachemys…
Geplaatst door Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources op Donderdag 11 juni 2020
In a June 15 Facebook post, the Fairfax County Police Department wrote:
Recently, our Animal Protection Police (APP) received a call about a large turtle that was crossing the road repeatedly in a residential area of Alexandria. Much to their surprise, it was a 65 lb alligator snapping turtle!
The hefty animal was safely transported to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, before being transported to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
He has since found a permanent home at Norfolk’s Virginia Zoo, with zookeepers renaming him ‘Yidaro’, the namesake of wandering ‘Dinosaur Turtle’ in the card game Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.
According to a Virginia Zoo blog post:
Keepers and Vet staff say he has been eating well and is showing off more of his personality and ‘coming out of his shell’.
Staff say he can be feisty when it’s time for a check-up, but Yidaro is a quiet animal that prefers hanging out at the bottom of his pool hiding under logs.
Recently, our Animal Protection Police (APP) received a call about a large turtle that was crossing the road repeatedly…
Geplaatst door Fairfax County Police Department op Maandag 15 juni 2020
Despite his bulk, Yidaro is still just a youngster, with this particular species being capable of exceeding 200 lbs in weight.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]ing his
Topics: Animals
CreditsVirginia Department of Wildlife Resources/Facebook and 2 others
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources/Facebook
Fairfax County Police Department/Facebook
Virginia Zoo