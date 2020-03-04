Glasgow Woman Spends £13k A Year On Designer Clothes, Gourmet Food And Gifts For Her Dogs

Last Easter I spent £90 on duckling costumes and had Easter eggs made for them. At Halloween, I bought them spooky jumpers and filled party bags with toys and treats.

At Christmas, their stockings were filled with soft toys and dog sweets and we took them to a log cabin in St Andrews. We wore matching jumpers while we snuggled and watched Christmas films.

I got all the dogs gifts for Valentine’s Day and cut chicken pieces into heart shapes for their dinners. For Cupcake’s birthday, I spent £400 on a surprise unicorn-themed party. She had a blow-up castle, a ball pit and an inflatable unicorn.

She had a personalised cake and the living room was filled with toys and treats. I invited her dog friends to play. It was like a child’s birthday. ­Cupcake loved it. I adore having any excuse to treat them and see their happy little faces.

When I take them for walks, I dress them up in their ball gown or tuxedo. Every person in the park stops us to admire them in their little outfits.