Golden Retriever Develops Unlikely Friendship With Dolphin At Florida Aquarium A Golden Named Kevin/YouTube/ Instagram

A beautiful golden retriever from Florida has struck up an unlikely friendship with a dolphin, documented in footage which will make your day.

Advert

At first glance, there are many differences between the pair. Kevin, from Tampa, is a fluffy golden furred canine influencer with a grin that warms the hearts of his 215,000 Instagram followers. Winter is a magnificent rescue dolphin who resides at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Winter has previously dipped a fin in movie making, with films Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2 telling the story of how she ended up with an artificial fin after getting caught in a crab trap. Their worlds have since collided in an heartwarming fashion.

You can watch the adorable friendship blossom for yourself in the following clip:

Advert

The pair were introduced after Winter and her animal care specialist, Katie Wojdyla, sent one-year-old Kevin a video to say hi, inviting him to video chat.

After getting to know each other better over FaceTime, a snout-to-snout meeting was arranged, with Kevin heading up to the aquarium to visit his new pal.

During his visit, Kevin had the whole aquarium to himself, meeting many new underwater friends. This of course included Winter and her dolphin buds Hope, PJ, Nicholas, and Hemingway.

Kevin’s human mama, Elysse Gorney, told Travel + Leisure:

I think this was honestly the best day of Kevin’s life! We are so thankful for all opportunities Kevin has been given.

With the help of some animal care specialists, Kevin even had the opportunity to swim in the Winter Zone habitat, which was the filming location for Winter’s movies. Aside from his catch-up with Winter, this was apparently his very favourite bit.