Golden Retriever Puppy Recognises Cow He Met Months Ago And Pair Become Best Friends blanaidmay/TikTok

A golden retriever puppy and a calf have proved that true love has no boundaries, whether it’s time apart or differing species.

Their heartwarming affections for one another have been documented in an adorable TikTok video, which shows the besties reuniting after three months apart.

According to Blanáid May, who filmed the TikTok in Ireland, the puppy and the calf had met six months prior and immediately fallen in love with each other.

Following their initial meeting, the calf went away for three months, and then when it came back, the pair quickly remembered each other, and were so evidently so happy to reunite, affectionately licking each other while the pup enthusiastically wagged his tail.

Check it out here:

The puppy even hopped up onto the wall of the field containing the calf, to get even closer to the farm animal, while Blanáid’s own cockapoo looked desperate to get in on some of the action.

The clip, which was filmed in August 2020, is made even more heartwarming by the audio, which reads the quote, ‘they say when you meet the love of your life, time stands still’.

Unsurprisingly, the adorable video has captured the hearts of so many people on TikTok, who have branded it ‘so pure and precious’.

‘This is just the most heart swelling thing I’ve seen. We don’t deserve these amazing beings,’ one person commented.

Another added: ‘Imagine they were two souls who knew each other or were married or something in a past life, and were reincarnated and somehow found each other again.’