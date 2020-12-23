Golden Retrievers Rescued From Dog Meat Trade Meet New Owners For First Time

Golden Rescue South Florida

Several golden retrievers that were rescued form the dog meat trade have met their new humans for the first time – and just in time for Christmas.

20 of the dogs were saved from China by non-profit organisation Golden Rescue South Florida and the pups were safely brought to the US to go to their forever homes on Sunday, December 20.

Arriving at Miami Airport, videos were taken of the excited pups walking meeting their new owners and it’s enough to make even coldest of hearts melt a little. All 20 of the pups have been adopted, so no one was left without a home.

Check it out here:

Golden Rescue South Florida initially focused on saving the beloved breed around the country, but now saves dogs from all over the globe.

In regards to its most recent rescue mission, a rescue centre in China – 8,000 miles away – contacted them asking for their help, reported 7 News Miami.

Katie Brown, one of the dogs new owners, said getting her dog was the highlight of 2020 for her.

She told the local news outlet:

This is the happiest day in 2020 for me. The fact that we’ve been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it’s been such a long journey, and to have her here, it means everything. It truly is making our year.

Golden Rescue South Florida

While the dogs are now safely home with their new owners, rescue coordinator Kristine Menerva said it was quite a stressful experience and that not everything went as planned.

Kristine explained, ‘We had an over 40-hour delay. The dogs were supposed to arrive Friday at 4:30 p.m., and unfortunately, their flight had a mechanical issue, so they were delayed.’

She continued:

With the help of the Taiwan [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals], PETA, the China rescue that we’ve been working with, TCA, another organization in Chicago, we all came together and the dogs were fed, and they were given water and constantly 24-hour care while they were held up in their facility.

Golden Rescue South Florida

According to a statement on Golden Rescue South Florida’s Facebook, the organisation plans on doing another rescue in the near future and that there are adopters already waiting for the pups.

The group wrote, ‘After all they’d been through… out they came as Goldens are. Joyful, tags wagging… kisses given. OMG what a joy to see! What an incredible undertaking. What an incredible undertaking! And guess what. We’re going to DO IT AGAIN… soon. There is concern that it will be more difficult to get dogs out in the future. So Golden lives depend on it. Look for postings. Happily, we already have adopters waiting for the next group coming.’

Sign me up for seven of the pups, please!