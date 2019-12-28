Gorilla Born With Unique Lack Of Pigmentation Shows How Closely They’re Related To Us

Zoo Atlanta

The close relationship between humans and gorillas is displayed clearly in the hands of one creature who was born with unique pigmentation.

Anaka the Western Lowland Gorilla lives at Zoo Atlanta in Georgia, US, and for the most part she looks every bit like the fellow members of her species.

However, the six-year-old animal has a unique pattern on her hands caused by a lack of pigmentation, which means she has pale fingers protruding from her otherwise dark hands.

We mentioned about a month ago that all the kids were showing lots of interest in Floyd by wanting to be near Lulu and… Posted by Zoo Atlanta on Thursday, December 12, 2019

It’s no secret that gorillas share a likeness to humans; it’s visible in the way the creatures walk, in their expressive eyes and opposable thumbs, and the relationship is confirmed through science.

Genetic research shows the lineage which led to humans, chimps, and gorillas evolved from a common ancestor about 10 million years ago, according to the National Geographic.

Speaking to the publication, Chris Tyler-Smith, a geneticist at Wellcome Trust, explained:

The big picture is that we’re perhaps 98% identical in our sequences to gorillas. So that means most of our genes are very similar, or even identical to, the gorilla version of the same gene.

Though the basic similarities are fairly easy to spot, the close relationship between humans and gorillas is made abundantly clear in pictures of Anaka’s hands, where her knuckles and fingernails bear striking resemblance to our own.

Like humans, gorillas have four fingers and a thumb, each with individualized fingerprints and toeprints, and they have fingernails rather than claws which they use for opening and scraping things, cleaning, and scratching.

Anaka’s unique pigmentation makes her fingernails stand out against the rest of her body, making the similarities clear.

A number of Facebook users expressed their amazement at the unusual sight after Zoo Atlanta shared pictures of Anaka’s hands online, with one pointing out it’s rare to see a detailed close up of a gorilla’s hands.

They commented:

I have never seen monkey hands and would never have an opportunity to especially up close like this! Such a cool picture! Thanks for sharing it with us!

Another wrote:

Just shows how close we actually are to them.

Pixabay

Zoo Atlanta describe Anaka as having a ‘unique personality’ as she often ‘barks’ at her mum and other gorillas to get a ‘prime spot for food and juice’.

A profile on the zoo’s website adds:

A grandchild of the legendary late Willie B., Anaka was the 22nd gorilla born in The Ford African Rain Forest. She is often seen riding piggyback on her brother and sisters.

Anaka is certainly a beautiful creature!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]