Gorilla Shares Adorable Moment With Mother Carrying Her Baby At Zoo
A gorilla at a zoo shared a touching moment with a mother and her baby, and it’s enough to melt even the coldest of hearts.
Emmelina Austin and her five-month-old son, Canyon, visited Franklin Park Zoo, Massachusetts, when they went to pay a visit to the gorilla enclosure.
Upon their arrival, Kiki the gorilla, also a mother, appeared to form an incredibly special bond with baby Canyon.
Recalling the moment Kiki spotted the mother and son through the glass, Emmelina said, ‘She kept looking around the corner of the cave. I was like, “She’s looking at Canyon.”‘
Emmelina then continued holding up Canyon to the glass for Kiki to see from afar and expressed how cool it would have been if Kiki came over to look at her son closer.
Much to Emmelina’s surprise, Kiki did just that and made her way over to the glass to sit right in front of Emmelina and Canyon.
Emmelina told News Centre Maine:
Her face was just so in love. She was showing her baby my baby.
I was just in awe. Trying to pet his face through the glass, and trying to hold his hand … just the most beautiful thing. You could see the emotion in her eyes.
Watch their wholesome interaction below:
Loading…
At one point, Kiki even went and brought her own young son, Pablo, to show Canyon to him. Pablo was born at the zoo in October 2020.
Fortunately, Emmelina’s husband, Michael, documented the beautiful moment and shared it on YouTube on Sunday, May 9, and it’s already had more than 559,000 views.
Michael wrote with the video, ‘This gorilla is Kiki. She recently had a baby named Pablo. My wife, Emmelina, also had a baby 5 weeks previous to this video. Kiki had brought her baby over to us and shared a connection with my wife and our baby boy Canyon. We hope you enjoy the video.’
In the wake of the surreal experience she had with Kiki, Emmelina said she can’t wait to revisit the zoo and see her again.
She added:
When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could’ve imagined that we’d have this experience. It was so beautiful and we walked out over the moon. And we had so many people stop us and tell us that was the most beautiful thing we’ve ever watched.
‘It was so touching, it really was,’ Emmelina continued. ‘You could feel the emotions were just in the air.’
CreditsNews Center Maine
News Center Maine
