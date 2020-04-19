Governor’s Cat Interrupts TV Interview To Show Viewers At Home Its Butt

As Buenos Aires’ governor discussed the city’s response to the outbreak, his cat decided it would be an opportune moment to show us her butthole.

Advert

Our loveable, pesky pets love to insert themselves wherever they deem suitable. Regardless of what you’re doing, whether it be trying to take a bath or eat dinner in peace, your four-legged friend wants to be in on the fun.

One man who knows all about this is Axel Kicillof, the Argentine governor of the Buenos Aires province. Much like every high profile politician, he was appearing on the news to discuss the global virus, when his feline pal decided to moon all the viewers at home.

Governor's Cat Interrupts TV Interview To Show Viewers But Televisión Pública Argentina

Kicillof is known for his love of cats. Just last summer, the governor had visited a municipal veterinary hospital where he adopted two cats – both of whom now roam the corridors of the government building where he works.

Advert

So, it’s only natural that Kicillof appeared completely unfazed when his cat leaped onto his lap in the midst of an interview. As he discussed the outbreak in his province, his pet jumped up looking of plenty of pats. ‘Oops, a cat came to me,’ he said. Of course, he obliged, just as the cat turned round and gave viewers an eyeful of her butt. Charming.

It appears the cat feels quite at home on his lap. If you take a glance at the governor’s Instagram, you’ll find a photo of the pair relaxing together as she looks for him to give her a stroke.

Kicillof’s feline’s antics are reminscent of Betty the weather cat, 14 News presenter Jeff Lyons’s cute pet who just had to be involved in his broadcast.

However, after lifting her up as he talked viewers through the weather, Betty became a viral sensation, raking in thousands of likes and shares online – even spurring Lyons to recruit her as a co-presenter (although he did have to bribe her).

Weatherman's Needy Cat Interrupts Broadcast As He Works From Home Jeff Lyons - 14 News/Facebook

Sharing one of his broadcasts, Lyons wrote: ‘Co-Weathering with Betty. Two hams on the screen and a little ham on my fingers made it work… at least for a while. Why do I get the feeling I’m performing tricks for the cat instead of the other way around?’

It can be hard to digest some news around the virus at the moment. If there’s any way to make it more pleasurable, it’s animals. More pets on the news, I say!

Advert