Grateful Rescue Dog Hugs Everyone He Meets adopt_toro_who_hugs/Instagram

A rescue dog from New York is so grateful for being found that he hugs every human he meets.

Toro is just five years old. In October last year, he was discovered chained to the fence of an abandoned home with a 7kg collar around his neck, alongside two other pooches.

A year later, he’s in the safe hands of the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter. While staff are on the lookout for Toro’s forever home – he was even adopted back in January, but ended up back at the shelter – he’s clearly quite happy with his current set-up, making sure to hug everyone he comes across.

Toro has his own Instagram page (@adopt_toro_who_hugs), which posts regular updates of the rescue dog’s cuddles to his 10,700 followers.

He wasn’t always so tactile, though. Melissa Fogarty, kennel and placement supervisor at the shelter, told The Dodo, ‘When he first came in, he was very nervous and shut down. He’s become more comfortable with people he’s used to, but is still a bit nervous in the shelter setting.’

Fogarty continued:

I was probably one of the first people to take him out for an actual socialised walk when he came in. The hugging happened probably within 15 minutes of having him out loose in our side play yard. He just kind of crawled up to me, climbed on my lap, and pressed himself against my chest… from there it grew and now he hugs all his friends here.

Toro’s shelter bio explains that he’ll need ‘someone who will give him structure, love, and patience’. He requires an adult-only home, in addition to proper training, as he ‘never properly socialised and trained prior to coming to our shelter and possibly lived outside his entire life’.

It adds, ‘It is very important to give Toro structure, have him crate trained and teach him basic obedience. Toro is recommended to be the only pet. We want to see this boy in a loving home, after all he’s been through, he deserves the best.’

To find out more about adopting Toro or any of the shelter’s other animals, check out his Instagram page for details.