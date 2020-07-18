Great White Shark Captured Taking Down 32-Foot Humpback Whale In ‘Strategic Kill’
A great white shark has been filmed ‘strategically killing’ a 32-foot humpback whale in what’s believed to be the first verified report of its kind.
The attack took place off the coast of South Africa, with the shark – known to researchers as Helen – filmed biting into the young whale’s tail, opening up an artery and causing it to bleed massively before slaughtering it.
Ryan Johnson, research coordinator for Blue Wilderness Research unit, managed to catch the encounter using his drone, dubbing the shark an ‘experienced whale killer’.
The marine biologist told The Times: ‘The shark was very strategic about it, there was no hesitation, it was as if she knew exactly how to go about it.’
Recording the incident was a complete fluke for Johnson, who ventured out to the area after reports of a whale being entangled in a net. When he arrived, he was surprised to find the whale alive, albeit in a pretty awful shape. Then came Helen.
He told Newsweek:
The idea that I was witnessing a live predation event slowly arrived when I started watching the shark trying to bite onto the whale’s tail area. I honestly did not quite compute what a unique event it was until afterwards.
I had heard of Orca pods taking on large whales and calves, but honestly thought it was well out of the scope of great white sharks. From everything I found, this was really the first verified report of a shark successfully killing a living whale.
Ordinarily, a great white shark wouldn’t be a problem for an adult humpack whale, which would usually smack it away with its tail. However, in addition to being left alone by its group, ‘this whale was so weakened that it gave the shark the upper hand and thus confidence to instigate the attack,’ Johnson explained.
He continued:
I think… this behavior is very rare and requires a number of aspects to all come together to be possible. A weak whale passing through a great white hot spot, and then a large and confident great white encountering it.
Great whites and other top predators function in keeping ecosystems in balance, mainly by removing weak or unhealthy prey from the ecosystem. In this case, we are talking about one of the planet’s largest predators attacking and killing one of the world’s largest species.
In the fallout of the attack, researchers have been looking at whale migration patterns, other weakened whales and whether this was a rare incident. ‘It is just fascinating that we live on a planet that can still surprise us with an encounter of this magnitude,’ Johnson said.
Further footage of Helen’s attack will be aired as part of Shark vs. Whale, a National Geographic documentary premiering on Tuesday, July 28, as part of the channel’s three-week Sharkfest.
