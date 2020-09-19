Great White Sharks ‘Ripped Open’ And Eaten By Killer Whales In South Africa

These injuries on the great whites were identical to those on the sevengills in False Bay in that the animals were physically ripped open.

Just under the surface of the skin is the perfect place to open up the shark and access and extract the liver. I think two of the animals had both the heart removed and one male had his testes removed. Because they’re very close there in the body cavity.

We think the two killer whales were learning to get hold of the pectoral fins. We don’t know for sure. It’s like a ripping motion. The liver… it’s oily, very slippery, it would naturally slide out so they could come along and share it.