Green Polka-Dot Spider Captures Hearts After Being Found In Woman’s Garden

DeborahToomey/Facebook

An Australian woman has found a surprisingly cute spider in her garden.

Deborah Toomey posted pictures of a green spider perched on top of a plant to a Facebook group for amateur entomology enthusiasts.

Advert 10

The arachnid is a Mopsus Mormon, also known as the green jumping spider, which typically has peculiar polka dot markings on its front.

DeborahToomey/Facebook

‘Some pics of this cute spider I saw in my garden a little while ago. I have lots of spiders throughout my garden. Just love them,’ Toomey wrote in the group alongside a number of photographs.

Unlike some of the huge, terrifying huntsman spiders typically photographed in parts of Australia, this little guy has already captured hearts. As one person wrote: ‘This is the only spider I am not afraid of.’

Advert 10

‘What a little cutie pie,’ another user said. A third commented: ‘Amazing little creatures.’

As per The Australian Museum, green jumping spiders are relatively small, and can grow up to 12mm in size.

DeborahToomey/Facebook

The spiders are daylight hunters and will stalk their prey from a distance before capturing it in a single jump.

Advert 10

Although they have been known to inflict painful bites on humans, they are not poisonous and no deaths from a Mopsus Mormon bite have ever been recorded.

Male spiders are typically more colourful and adorned with striking patterns, such as the polka dots seen on the spider in Toomey’s garden.

As per the museum, these markings are used to attract and impress female spiders during ‘elaborate’ courtship displays.