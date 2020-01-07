Guinea Pigs Named Gin And Tonic Are Looking For A Forever Home

Poor Gin and Tonic were abandoned in a cardboard box on a driveway with 17 other guinea pigs which we believe had come from a home overrun with guinea pigs.

Sadly, we do see circumstances where breeding has become out of control which means it’s likely that each pet is not getting the attention they need or having their needs met.

We would always encourage anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to ask ourselves or other charities for help rather than abandoning their animals.

Now these two girls are looking to find their forever home together.