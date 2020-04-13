Guy Builds An Entire Tiny Restaurant For Animals In His Yard In Detroit
An animal-lover has made sure the local wildlife never go hungry by building an entire tiny restaurant for them in his garden.
James Vreeland, from Detroit, has always left food out for the squirrels and birds living near his home, but recently he decided to add a bit of class to their experience by creating Maison du Noix, or ‘The Nut House’.
Maison du Noix is comprised of some tiny picnic tables placed in a small, fenced off area, all crafted by James in his free time.
The restaurant comes complete with a tiny squirrel statue holding up a dish of snacks, and James even went as far as to create a little menu for the animals. Each picnic table is adorned with an assortment of treats, and wildlife are welcome to come and go as they please – no reservation necessary.
Speaking to The Dodo about the fun project, James commented:
We’ve been offering an opening course of a seed medley, followed by peanuts on the full shell, house-cut bread sticks, and a dessert of counter-softened apples.
The squirrels and blue jays have been loving it.
Last week, James started a live stream of the restaurant online, so fellow animal-lovers could watch the creatures come and go as they helped themselves to the snacks.
As well as receiving a positive response from hungry wildlife, his project has been praised by people who stop ‘all the time to take a photo or watch the frenzy’.
I’m sure that’s one restaurant that can rely on having regular customers!
