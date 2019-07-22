Guy Installs Camera To Keep An Eye On Cat, Finds It’s Been Suffocating Him At Night

Lomphonten Lomphontan

I’ve often woken up in the night as a result of my cat jumping on the bed but one guy’s pet appeared to be doing its best to make sure he never woke up.

Lomphonten Lomphontan, from Thailand, is the proud owner of a lovely tabby cat named Achi and a while ago he decided to set up a camera in his house so he could keep an eye on the feline while out at work.

As it turned out, however, Achi’s most mischievous – and potentially murderous – behaviour had been taking place at night, quite literally under Lomphonten’s nose.

Speaking to The Dodo, the owner explained how one night he decided to take a look at footage from when he was sleeping and found Achi had a habit of making himself comfortable right on the face of the unsuspecting human.

The owner was used to his affectionate cat curling up next to him but I don’t think he expected to be at risk of breathing in fur balls while he slept!

The video showed how Achi would delicately climb on to the sleeping man’s chest, presumably confirming he was out cold, before settling down directly on Lomphonten’s face.

I’m sure the cat just wanted to be as close as possible to the human who loved him but his affection is worryingly hazardous. Plus, cats are known for being quite unsympathetic creatures so Achi could have a hidden dark side where he’s focused on becoming the head of the household.

However, Lomphonten appeared to be more amused than concerned as he recalled the moment he found out what was happening.

He explained:

I sat and watched [the footage] one night. It was very funny. I feel very much in love with him that he loves me like this.

Photos of Achi’s night-time antics were shared on Twitter, where they quickly racked up thousands of likes, retweets and comments from amused internet users.

One person joked about the cat’s thought process, writing:

What if I jokingly hugged you….occluded your airways and killed you…hahaha I’m joking… unless….

The loving owner described Achi’s ritual as ‘a show of love’ and said he had no plans to prevent his pet from continuing to sleep in his favourite spot.

Let’s just hope Achi leaves at least a little gap for Lomphonten’s airways!

