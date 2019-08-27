Guy Repeatedly Gored In Testicles During Bull Run

Warning: Distressing Content

A man was repeatedly gored in his testicles after getting tangled up in a fence during a running of the bulls event in Spain.

Footage shows the 26-year-old man fleeing the bull before getting gored during the run, which was held in the town of Cuellar, approximately 75 miles north of Madrid.

As a result of his injuries, the man was escorted to the nearby bullring where he received first aid before being transferred to hospital.

Before the bull hones in on the 26-year-old, a man in a white t-shirt can be seen provoking the animal, waving his arms in the air before running away.

The bull then runs at the man, who is wearing a black t-shirt and attempts to escape by jumping over the fence which separates the animal from the spectators. However, his leg gets tangled and he panics, looking around at those around him desperately.

As he hovers in the air and attempts to free his trapped leg, the bull charges and strikes him multiple times in his testicles as other people try to help him.

A number of people working the event then try to distract the bull, as one man can be seen prodding the distressed animal with a stick in an attempt to divert its attention away from the man.

After around 25 seconds, the bull runs away from the man and continues down the street, forced to continue partaking in the traumatising practice which animal rights activists are calling for an end to.

The mayor of the town, Carlos Fraile, said the man is in a ‘stable condition’ but is still receiving treatment in hospital. There were no other reported injuries during the event.

The bull-running in Cuellar is believed believed to be the oldest in Spain, with the town having hosted events for more than 800 years. Beginning on the last Sunday in August and lasting five days, the bulls are made to take a 970 metre route along the city which will lead them to the bullring, while people run from them.

Although bullfights are protected under the Spanish constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage, support for the practice in the country is diminishing as calls for it to end increase.

According to Animal Guardians, support for bullfighting across Spain has fallen from 30 per cent to 19 per cent in less than three years.

You can sign a petition to put an end to bullfighting and bull runs here.

