Guy Sends Cute Video Of Dog To Girlfriend, Doesn’t Realise Background Noise Is Him Sh*tting

Jam Press

Ah, the wonderful lives of dog owners.

Perhaps you’re one yourself. Life with a dog looks great on Instagram, doggos and puppers everywhere, looking cute, fetching things and talking in a funny language where every word is kind of misspelled but kind of cute at the same time, or kind of annoying if you’re a cat person.

The reality of dog ownership is, however, poo – and lots of it. You’ll never leave the house without a poo bag and your dog will forever look at you in a quizzical way every time you begrudgingly bend down to pick up the latest, steaming offering your beloved Cockapoo just curled out.

You can watch (and listen to) it here:

One video of a cute dog has subverted the usual expectations however, as a happy-looking pup receives a lovely head scratch, all while its owner is squatting on the potty, audibly plopping away.

The crapping culprit then sent the video to his girlfriend, hilariously pointing out the fact you can hear his shite in the background, as his oblivious dog looks lovingly down the lens of the camera.

Jam Press

The man behind the camera was revealed to be a Glaswegian called Flynn, who thoughtfully texted the video to his girlfriend, 19-year-old Rachel Holton.

Flynn seemingly didn’t realise he’d soundtracked the video of his dog with the sound of his own excrement touching down into the toilet water, but he did, and here we are.

Flynn realised what he’d ‘accidentally’ done fairly quickly though, and followed up the video with a message owning up, saying: ‘You can hear ma shite in the picture’, accompanied by the iconic crying laughing emoji.

Jam Press

Rachael, a student based in Glasgow, posted a screen recording of the live photo to her Twitter page. One person replied ‘Put some toilet roll doon ffs’. A fireman’s blanket, you say? Don’t mind if I do.

Since its posting yesterday, September 4, the video has been viewed over 130,000 times and has gained 5,600 likes. Everybody poos, after all.

In a later tweet sent out by Rachael, she had to clarify that it was not her that was using the toilet.

She tweeted: ‘It’s no me doing a shite it’s ma boyfriend f*cksake watch the video’.

Exactly my thoughts as well, Rachel – watch the video for f*cksake.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]