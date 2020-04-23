Guy Shares Adorable Trick To Wake Up His Deaf And Blind Dog Without Scaring Her

Scrolling through social media or watching the news in recent weeks hasn’t been a very enjoyable process, primarily because there doesn’t seem to be much positive news out there.

As such, it’s necessary to take a step back from the negativity at certain points to realise that actually, there is still some good in the world, primarily in the form of adorable animal videos.

One such video comes courtesy of veterinary assistant Aiden Mann, 25, who wanted to share with his followers on social media how he wakes up his deaf and blind dog, Plum, without scaring her.

Aiden adopted Plum, a one-year-old miniature Australian shepherd, last year from a colleague who was fostering her and said he ‘didn’t know what he was getting himself into’ when he initially adopted her.

The pup was born deaf and blind because of double-merle breeding; when two merle-patterned dogs are bred together, each puppy has a 25% chance of being born as a ‘double merle’, which results in excessive white coloration, lack of pigment, and sometimes hearing and vision loss.

The 25-year-old, from Nashville, Tennesse, told Insider that while he was initially nervous about adopting Plum, he fell in love ‘the second after’ meeting her.

The two have gradually worked together to improve their communication, with Aiden now working on touch signals to help Plum learn commands. However, he initially found it difficult to wake her up from her naps without scaring her as touching her would make her jump and leave her disorientated.

Ultimately, Aiden realised the best way to wake Plum up was to lightly blow on her nose, something he shared with his TikTok followers alongside the caption: ‘People ask me how I wake up my deaf and blind pup without scaring her.’

He then explained the whole process, writing:

I slightly blow on her. She still gets startled until she feels me. Then she wants all the love. Daddy’s here, and always will be.

As he explained their morning routine, the young pup can be seen quickly sitting up after feeling him blow on her face, before she sniffs around and eventually cuddles him as she realises who it is.

Aiden hopes Plum’s story will bring awareness to double-merle breeding and shine a light on what has been referred to as a ‘lethal genetic practice’, as he believes this is the reason for the dog’s disabilities.

He describes her as the ‘sweetest, happiest and most outgoing dog you’ve ever met’, saying she ‘loves life and is just happy to be involved’. Plum usually follows his other dog, Lola, around, with Aiden saying: ‘When Lola knows we are going for a walk she will walk to the door and Plum will follow.’

Such a good girl.