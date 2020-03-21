Guy Uses Drone To Walk His Dog While He's In Isolation In Cyprus Vakis Demetriou/Facebook

As people around the world self-isolate, one guy in Cyprus has thought of a brilliant way to ensure his four-legged friend still gets its daily exercise.

Instead of risking interaction with others, the tech-savvy guy decided to use his drone to take his dog for a walk – and it’s bloody brilliant to see.

Fortunately, the dog is only small – I’m not sure it would quite work the same for a Great Dane. The pup’s owner Vakis Demetriou shared his great idea on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 18.

Check it out:

Sharing the hack, he wrote:

5th day quarantine. Stay Home Safe but don’t forget your dog happiness..

The great idea has been viewed over 36,000 times on YouTube and shared 37,000 times on Facebook.

Social media users have actually linked the idea to a scene in Back To The Future, where it appears a dog is also being walked by a drone 35 years ago!

One person joked their dog probably wouldn’t have been so well behaved.

His tweet read:

If this guy tries this on my dog, he’s coming back with no dog and no drone.

A drone was also cleverly utilised during isolation recently, as someone delivered a snack to his mate using one.

The genius incident was filmed in France’s north-westernmost region of Brittany on March 18, and the clip has since been shared on social media by Johan Alberic, who piloted the drone.

It shows Johan’s neighbour, Jeremy Toman, receiving a package delivered directly to his hands by a drone, which has got to be the future of food delivery, right?

Johan uploaded the video with the caption:

Here, it’s mandatory confinement so we have to stay at home! But we never leave a neighbour alone without an aperitif in Brittany!

Unsurprisingly, the delivery technique went down a treat with social media users, with one person commenting: ‘Can you be my neighbour please? This is a great idea.’

Boris Johnson PA Images

People across the globe have been self-isolating to avoid interaction with other people wherever possible.

Yesterday, March 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, clubs, restaurants and gyms across the UK were to shut in a bid to fight the virus. So it seems drinks delivered by drone might be the best way forward for now.

