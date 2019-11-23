Half Of The World’s Donkey Population Could Be Killed In The Next Five Years

Pixabay/Lilly M/Wikimedia

The global donkey population is in a state of crisis, facing a huge collapse in numbers across various countries, according to a new report.

Experts believe as many as half the world’s donkeys could be wiped out within the next five years because of a surge in demand for donkey hides, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

According to a new reports by The Donkey Sanctuary, populations of donkeys are already collapsing across Africa, South America and Asia, as many animals are stolen, killed and illegally transported to other countries.

Pixabay

The demand for donkey hides, a key ingredient in medicine known as ‘ejiao’, has become so great many people fear the donkey population is in a state of ‘global crisis’, as an unsustainable number of donkeys are being slaughtered for the product.

According to the report, the supply of donkeys cannot meet the current demand in China, which needs ‘around 4.8 million hides per year for ejiao production’.

Because of the demand, additional donkey hides have started to be exported from Africa, Asia and South America to China, causing an alarming drop in the population.

Pixabay

According to the sanctuary, the donkey population in China and reduced be 76% since 1992. While since 2007, populations in Brazil have declined by 28%, by 37% in Botswana and by 53% in Kyrgyzstan. While in countries like Kenya and Ghana, where the skin trade also operates, donkey numbers are being devastated by traders.

As the reports states:

With just under five million skins needed every year for ejiao production, the industry would need more than half the world’s current donkeys over the next five years to meet demand.

The collapse of the donkey population would also have a huge impact on the livelihood of an estimated 500 million people around the globe, largely in some of the world’s poorest communities, where the animals are necessary for work.

Donkeys are used to transport goods, carry water, wood and food, and provide access to education for people with limited modes of transport. They are a vital source of income for certain communities.

Pixabay

However, demand for their skin is so high at the moment, even pregnant mares and young foals are being illegally caught and transported – in direct violation of international animal welfare guidelines. The animals are often handled by ill-equipped and unskilled handlers, who keep them in appalling conditions inside slaughterhouses.

Mike Baker, Chief Executive of The Donkey Sanctuary, said:

This is suffering on an enormous and unacceptable scale. This suffering is not just confined to donkeys as it also threatens the livelihood of millions of people. The skin trade is the biggest threat to donkey welfare we have ever seen. Urgent action needs to be taken.

If you want to help, get in touch with The Donkey Sanctuary here.

