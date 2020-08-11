Half-Tonne ‘Demon Crocodile’ Captured And Beheaded By Locals In Indonesia

viral press Viral Press

A 4.5-metre long ‘demon crocodile’ was captured and beheaded by locals in Indonesia last week, August 4, and was so heavy it had to be carried by a bulldozer.

Traps were set up by villagers who lived near the Kayubesi River in Bangka Belitung Islands after the 500kg reptile reportedly attacked several people.

The 50-year-old croc was trapped in nets laced with razor-sharp blades, and it died two days later of exhaustion after trying to get out of the netting.

See the large reptile being carried by the bulldozer here:

Staff from the Bangka Belitung Islands Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) arrived after its death to find the reptile had no teeth.

Septian Garo, head of the BKSDA, then negotiated with locals to allow them to handle the 500kg crocodile’s body, as they were insistent that they kept it as a ‘religious rite’.

The locals insisted on beheading it and burying the head and body separately, so that it couldn’t come back and haunt them. Garo explained, ‘There was a belief that the crocodile should not be removed from the village because it is a demon.’

The animal’s head was sawn off upon reaching its burial site, with village official Junaidi explaining, ‘The body and head must be buried separately because this is a demon crocodile. Before cutting it off, there is also a special ritual.’

While it’s unknown if this particular croc seriously hurt anyone, given it had no teeth, one brave mum in eastern Zimbabwe saved her child from one.

Maurina Musisinyana, 30, took her two young sons along with her when she and her sister-in-law went fishing recently in the Runde River, near the Gonarezhou National Park, when the incident occurred back in April.

The mother left her children playing under the shade of an umbrella on the bank of the river and was stood nearby when Maurina’s sister-in-law began screaming.

Maurina then saw her three-year-old son being dragged away by a crocodile. To save him, the heroic mum jammed her fingers into the reptile’s nose and used her other hand to free her son’s head from its mouth. The croc released the boy but proceeded to bite Maurina’s hand before swinging away towards the water.

While both were injured following the scary ordeal, Maurina successfully saved her son’s life.

Now that’s a story to tell the grandkids.