Hank, The Mini Pig And Famous Best Friend, Dies Aged Just Three

We may not be responsive to comments for a bit, but your love and support will truly help us. we see every comment, always. We adopted this boy simply just to be a part of our family, but he ended up creating one all around the world.

Please know that he felt your love every day and fought to return it as long as he could. his life was too short, but it was so full, and he spent it as he wanted—doing good, snuggling, and eating blueberries.