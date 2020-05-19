Hank, The Mini Pig And Famous Best Friend, Dies Aged Just Three
Hank the mini pig, who found online fame in 2017, has sadly died aged just three years old.
The American miniature potbelly pig amassed an incredible 474,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his adorable pictures; posing out and about, and at home.
Hank’s owners took to Instagram yesterday, May 18, to announce he had sadly passed away as a result of complications during surgery.
The three-year-old died while his mum and dad held him and whispered ‘I love you’ into his ear.
‘We are devastated to tell you all that he passed away this morning,’ they wrote. ‘He was only three-and-a-half. We should have had a decade more with our boy – our whole world.’
They added:
We may not be responsive to comments for a bit, but your love and support will truly help us. we see every comment, always. We adopted this boy simply just to be a part of our family, but he ended up creating one all around the world.
Please know that he felt your love every day and fought to return it as long as he could. his life was too short, but it was so full, and he spent it as he wanted—doing good, snuggling, and eating blueberries.
Hank’s owners continued by thanking his followers for all the love and support they’ve offered over the years.
‘Thank you all for your love, your fan art, your kind words, and your life-changing kindness,’ they wrote. ‘All Hank wanted was to have inspired positivity in everyone, and you, his friends helped him accomplish that on a scale bigger than he ever imagined.’
They finished their emotional post, writing: ‘And to Hank—thank you for being our absolute best friend. We love you forever.’
Rest in peace, My Best Friend Hank.
