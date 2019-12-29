Happy Seal Pup Waves For The Camera On British Beach

Caters

Sick of seeing Baby Yoda everywhere? Yeah, me neither, but pictures of something equally as cute have surfaced – a waving baby seal.

In the adorable snaps, you see the podgy pup lying on a beach basking in the sunshine and even appearing to wave in the direction of the photographer.

The pictures were taken by Johan Siggeson on Horsey Beach, Norfolk, where Common Seals are frequently spotted.

The photographer said:

It was an amazing experience to spend time with these seals. We had some horrible weather the first days with rain, hail and wind.

As adorable as the seals are, the Friends of Horsey Seals Facebook page warns human interaction can actually be fatal for the adorable mammals, so it strongly advises you admire them from a distance.

The post by the group says to stay at least 10 metres away from them, to not come between a pup and its mother as she may abandon the pup, to keep dogs close to you and on a lead if walking them on the beach, and to not chase the seal pups into the water as their coats aren’t waterproof until they’re a bit older.

According to the group, this season alone there has been 2,274 pups born on Horsey Beach, with the beach currently being home to 735 adult seals, and 1,090 pups.

Britain is home to 36% of the world’s population of grey seals with the Norfolk coast being a popular breeding ground for the marine mammals, plus several sites in Cornwall and the Scottish coast.

