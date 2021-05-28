Harambe Image To Be Sold As NFT On 5th Anniversary Of His Death
A photograph of the late Harambe, the gorilla who found viral fame five years ago, is going to be sold as an NFT.
Today, May 28, marks the fifth anniversary of the gorilla’s death. The large mammal was shot by zoo keepers at Cincinnati Zoo, Ohio, after a young boy fell into his enclosure.
There were concerns for the young boy’s life, and the decision was made to shoot Harambe as a consequence.
The gorilla’s death sparked global outrage as many felt killing Harambe was the wrong thing to do, but zoo officials at the time said it was the ‘difficult but right’ decision to make, Local12 reports.
Now, five years on, a photo of Harambe is being sold as an NFT (non-fungible token). These are ways for people who wish to own the ‘original’ of digital item, such as a photo or video, in the way collectors might buy an original artwork; an NFT works as a certificate to show that a person owns the digital item, as well as proving that it’s the original piece of work.
The photo being sold is one taken by professional photographer Jeff McCurry, BBC News reports, McCurry served as Harambe’s official photographer.
McCurry took thousands of photos of the gorilla, but the one being sold is that of Harambe on his first day in his exhibit at the zoo. This particular picture of Harambe is said to have been shared online a staggering five billion times.
Speaking of the late gorilla, McCurry said:
I considered Harambe a true friend. My many hours spent with him were always special and intimate.
While I will never stop taking photos as long as I live, I know I’ll never find a better subject that means as much to me as Harambe.
It’s currently unknown when the NFT will become available to purchase.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Animals, Now, Technology