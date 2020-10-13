Harry The Golden Retriever Protects Girl Being Told Off douyin/191337486

A fiercely loyal golden retriever has gone viral after protecting his tiny human from a scolding, with footage showing him bare his teeth in a ferocious manner.

The protective dog, named Harry after J.K. Rowling’s courageous boy wizard, jumped to his two-year-old owner’s defence after her mum gave her a ticking off. The little girl had apparently destroyed a pot of facial cream, but it seems Harry thought the telling off had gone a bit too far.

Snarling at the parent in a way that seemed to tell her to lay off a bit, the caring canine wrapped his paws lovingly around the crying child, comforting and shielding her.

You can watch Harry acting as a furry bodyguard in the following clip:

Harry’s protective instincts were captured on camera on Friday, October 9, by his owner Ms Sun, with the incident unfolding at the family home in the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou.

Ms Sun, 32, had only just bought a tub of facial cream for her young daughter, You You, which she left in the living room while she went to prepare lunch. This unfortunately turned out to be a mistake.

No doubt many parents can relate to Ms Sun’s exasperation when she returned to find that You You had ruined the packaging while playing with the tub.

Ms Sun told the Mail Online:

I was honestly really upset. I’d just bought the cream and half of it was already gone. My baby started crying because I was shouting at her quite aggressively.

dog protector douyin/191337486

However, Ms Sun’s anger quickly turned to surprise and amusement when she saw how Harry was reacting to the situation, with the good boy looking after You You like she was one of his own pups.

Ms Sun said:

I was still upset but I thought it was also quite funny. It was very heart-warming. Dogs would find ways to express their love if you treat them properly.

This reportedly isn’t the first time Harry has shown such devotion to You You, with Ms Sun adding:

Whenever we speak to [You You] in a harsh tone, he would come over and try to shield her with his paws. He would protect the child with his life.

The footage has since gone viral on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, with many other people having fallen in love with loyal Harry.