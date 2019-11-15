Having A Dog Will Make Your Relationship Stronger

Pexels

If you’ve been plucking up the courage to ask your other half for a dog then now’s your time to strike because there’s actual evidence to back up your argument.

Advertisements

It’s common knowledge among dog lovers that they are in fact the best animals in the world. The lovely, fluffy creatures make the perfect snuggle buddies and they provide unwavering, unconditional love along with tail wags to prove just how happy they are to see you.

In fact, they might be even better than a human partner, but that probably wouldn’t be the best way to win over your other half.

Advertisements

Pixabay

As if their happiness, loyalty and affection wasn’t enough to warrant introducing a dog into your life, it’s also been proven pups improve relationships.

New research, by Rover.com, found 60% of couples who own a furry friend say their relationship has become stronger since the dog joined the family.

Half of the participants also said they now spend more quality time together with their partner thanks to their fluffy friend.

Introducing a pooch into your life doesn’t come without its responsibilities, though, with 88% of couples agreeing getting a dog requires teamwork and 65% agreeing it requires trust.

Advertisements

Pixabay

The study found 33% are with their partners for around six years before getting a pooch, while 28% of people believe getting a dog is a big sign of commitment in a relationship. Many millennials even viewed dog ownership and moving in together as near equal levels of commitment.

Maybe we should change the rhyme to ‘first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a dog’? It’s not got quite the same ring to it, but I think a lot of people would get on board with that version of the life plan.

Interestingly, 43% of couples said they actually become more attracted to their partners after getting a dog. Seeing the person you love curl up with an adorable little fluff ball must just be too much for the heart to handle.

Advertisements

Pixabay

The findings also found Brits are keen to find a partner who’s a fellow dog person, with 36% of participants admitting it would be a deal-breaker if the potential partner wasn’t into dogs.

Hayley Quinn, a dating expert for Match, commented on the findings, saying:

Getting a dog together is a huge commitment; co-parenting a pet requires teamwork, the ability to compromise and of course good communication skills. Whilst on the surface it may sound like hard work, owning a pet together can also improve the quality of your relationship. Seeing your partner demonstrate their emotional traits, such as care and compassion can be extremely attractive and as this study shows, increase sexual desire.

We definitely don’t deserve dogs!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]