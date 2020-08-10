Heartbreaking Footage Shows Owner Abandoning Golden Labrador At Roadside
Footage has emerged online of the heartbreaking moment Henry, a 13-year-old Golden Labrador, is abandoned by his owner at the side of a road.
The clip shows a woman pulling up to the roadside in her Tesla, before stepping out with the pooch. Initially, she gets back in the car, before stepping back out to put a lead on him and walk over to the wooded area.
Soon after, she jogs back to the car and speeds away, leaving Henry all by himself with no owner, nor a home to go to.
You can watch the video below. Warning, some viewers may find the footage upsetting:
The video was filmed by Brandon Price, who posted the clip to Facebook writing: ‘To the b*tch that dumped her dog and just drove off, I hope your tesla gets all the windows bashed and tires slashed.’
It was then shared by I Paw’d It Forward, a nonprofit in Washington dedicated to helping the local community with lost and found pets, as well as generally helping animals. Brandon has since began to raise money for the charity.
Thankfully, the dog is now in the organisation’s care. However, on its Facebook page, it wrote a stark note to the woman who thought the best way to abandon Henry was to ‘take him to Orchards Park in Vancouver, WA tonight and leave him there to watch her drive off in her Tesla with Oregon Plates’.
The charity wrote:
THIS. This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like. They are still here. They are still waiting. They are still searching for you to return. They are confused. They do not understand why the humans they devoted their lives to, have disappeared. Most of the time, we don’t catch them right after they are left. Most of them never make it home.
We do our best to recover as many as we can, but we know we are just a small blip on the grand scheme of it. There is no reason to do this. None. There are a bunch of excuses, but no reasons.
Henry, who isn’t currently up for adoption during the course of the investigation but is being well-looked after, has inspired a passionate outcry, with social media sleuths trying to track down the woman – often to the detriment of other innocent parties.
To that, the organisation urged:
We know this is heated for all of you, it is for us too. As you can imagine, people doing this has a ripple effect that we will spend the next year fighting. I will explain more of that later.
To that end, please, try to refrain from making threats and such. It does not help this pup or us or any of these agencies to have to police the pages when all we really want to do is get the answer, the truth, and hold her accountable for her actions, legally.
In a later update, the organisation wrote that it believes the woman in the video has been identified, however her information hasn’t been shared at this time.
As the page explains, ‘there are a whole slew of options available if you decide your dog is not for you, or your life has changed, or whatever you have convinced yourself is what you need’.
As per KGW8, a spokesperson for Clark County Animal Control said the woman was interviewed by authorities on Saturday, August 8, and will be cited under animal cruelty laws. The dog is now in the care of the Southwest Washington Humane Society.
From one dog owner to another: if you even consider abandoning your pet, take appropriate measures to give it a new, loving home. They are entirely innocent, and shouldn’t pay the price of horrible, selfish humans. They always deserve more.
