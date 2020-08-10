Heartbreaking Footage Shows Owner Abandoning Golden Labrador At Roadside

THIS. This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like. They are still here. They are still waiting. They are still searching for you to return. They are confused. They do not understand why the humans they devoted their lives to, have disappeared. Most of the time, we don’t catch them right after they are left. Most of them never make it home.

We do our best to recover as many as we can, but we know we are just a small blip on the grand scheme of it. There is no reason to do this. None. There are a bunch of excuses, but no reasons.