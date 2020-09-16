Heartbreaking Photos Show Puppy In Tuxedo Waiting For Owners Who Never Turn Up

Vicente’s alleged adopter never came for him. When he was ready for a home, bathed, he cancelled his adoption. Then they ask us why we’re so strict with the process, for this reason! Because we don’t want to have any doubt that our furry ones will be in excellent hands for LIFE.

If you want to adopt, keep in mind that it’s a commitment forever, animals are not things you can dispose of when you miss the desire to have a dog.