Heartbreaking Photos Show Puppy In Tuxedo Waiting For Owners Who Never Turn Up
A puppy in a tuxedo was left all dressed up with nowhere to go after his new owners never came to pick him up.
Vicente was dressed up and all set to go to his forever home when his new owners cancelled their adoption on what appeared to be the day they were supposed to be picking him up.
The adorable dog was being adopted from non-profit organisation Fundacion Rescatame in La Calera, Colombia. The rescue centre shared the pictures of Vicente on its Facebook page after he was sadly left un-adopted.
A Vicente lo dejaron vestido y alborotado y sigue disponible para adopción. ✨El supuesto adoptante de Vicente nunca…

The post, shared September 9, read:
Vicente’s alleged adopter never came for him. When he was ready for a home, bathed, he cancelled his adoption. Then they ask us why we’re so strict with the process, for this reason! Because we don’t want to have any doubt that our furry ones will be in excellent hands for LIFE.
If you want to adopt, keep in mind that it’s a commitment forever, animals are not things you can dispose of when you miss the desire to have a dog.
If your heart didn’t just break into a million pieces, then you must be made of stone.
However, before you spend the rest of your day crying into a tub of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Vicente’s story actually has a happy ending.
After Fundacion Rescatame shared the story on social media, it was shared almost 3,000 times and generated a lot of interest, which saw the organisation inundated with requests to adopt the little guy.
Just a couple of days later, Vicente was adopted by a different family. They shared a picture of the pup with his new mum and brother on their Facebook page with the caption, ‘We want to tell you that Vicente has already been adopted by a beautiful family.’
Gracias a todas las personas interesadas, nunca pensamos que su historia fuera a llegar tan lejos🥳Queremos contarles…

If you’re sad you can’t adopt Vicente for yourself, the rehoming centre currently has 40 other beautiful dogs looking for new homes.
Describing itself as a ‘non-profit organization that supports the fight against animal abuse, as well as the rescue, protection and maintenance of animals that are in a state of abandonment’, Fundacion Rescatame has helped more than 200 dogs find new homes this year.
They say their goal is ‘to rescue animals without discriminating by breed, sex, age and size. Because everyone deserves a second chance.’
I can fit 40 dogs into a two bed flat, right?
