Heartbreaking Video Shows Dog Chasing After Owner Who Just Abandoned Him in Colombia @ColombiaOscura/Newsflash

In heartbreaking footage from Colombia, an abandoned dog chases after its owner’s car as he speeds away.

The incident was filmed on August 15 in Fontibón, a Bogotá suburb. In the video, the dog can be seen standing at the side of the car after being dumped at the side of a city street.

Soon after, the reportedly male driver revs the car engine and drives away, all while the confused animal runs behind him, wondering where its owner is going.

You can see the video below. Warning, some may find the footage upsetting:

As the dog chases after the car, a bystander tries to whistle the driver to no avail. The footage cuts off shortly after someone in the background says ‘look’, watching the abandoned dog sprint after the vehicle down the road.

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked fury on social media, with one user commenting: ‘I do not wish harm on anyone, but I hope someone steals this SOB’s car.’

Other users were keen to find out if the dog was okay, even offering to help and take the pooch in if needed. However, it’s unclear what happened to the dog after it was abandoned, with local animal protection groups yet to comment on the incident.

Colombian law carries heavy penalties for harmful acts and cruelty against animals that don’t cause death, with fines of up to 43.9 million COP (£8,860). Back in June, the Colombian congress approved a bill to combat animal abandonment that establishes, among other measures, the creation of animal welfare centres around the country.

Abandoned Dog Columbia 2 @ColombiaOscura/Newsflash

According to the Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare, over a million cats and dogs were abandoned in Colombia in 2019.

The footage echoes a recent incident in Vancouver, Washington, which saw Henry, a 13-year-old Golden Labrador, abandoned at the side of the road by his owner.

Golden Retriever Abandoned Alyssa Ott/Brandon Price/Facebook

In a near-unbearable video, the owner can be seen walking Henry into the wooded area and rushing back to the car, leaving the dog alone, not knowing where to go.

Fortunately, he’s now in the care of Southwest Washington Humane Society and the woman who left him at the side of the road has been cited with animal cruelty, as per Clark County Animal Protection and Control.

Hi Everyone.We know everyone wants updates on the lab. We have to ask you to please be patient and let us put in the… Posted by I Paw'd It Forward on Friday, August 7, 2020

In a Facebook post, animal charity I Paw’d It Forward wrote:

This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like. They are still here. They are still waiting. They are still searching for you to return. They are confused. They do not understand why the humans they devoted their lives to, have disappeared. Most of the time, we don’t catch them right after they are left. Most of them never make it home.

Your personal circumstances are, frankly, irrelevant – there is never a good reason to dump your pet by the side of the road. Pursue all the options available to you – trust me, there’s plenty.