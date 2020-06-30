Hedgehog Attacks Sleeping Girl, 3, Leaving Her Screaming In Pain Magnus News

A three-year-old girl woke up screaming in agony, only to discover she was being attacked by a hedgehog.

Toddler Elsie was screaming so loudly that she woke up her mum, Chelsey Fowler, who grabbed her leg to find out what was wrong.

But the last thing the mother-of-four was expecting to see when she pulled back the covers was a hedgehog clamping down on her little girl’s toe.

‘It was quarter past four in the morning and my daughter Elsie was in bed with me, and she woke up screaming and holding her leg,’ the 32-year-old recalled.

‘In a blind panic I grabbed her leg to find out what was wrong, and this hedgehog was hanging off her baby toe.’

In a panic, Chelsey grabbed Elsie and her 18-month-old daughter Gracie from a nearby cot and ran out the bedroom.

‘I panicked because I didn’t expect there to be a hedgehog. I pushed it off her foot and it scarpered under the wardrobe,’ the care worker explained.

‘Elsie was absolutely hysterical, bless her – she’d never seen a hedgehog before or even knew what it was.’

Chelsey added:

I can’t image if it had gone into the cot with Gracie sleeping in there, she was quite a big lady this hedgehog. She is massive.

With the hedgehog still lurking somewhere in the house, Chelsey phoned NHS 111 for advice on what to do with the wound on Elsie’s toe.

‘At first I don’t think they knew whether I was joking or not,’ she said. ‘They said not to panic as the bleeding had stopped and to ring the doctor in the morning and get a tetanus shot, which we did.’

Knowing the hedgehog was upstairs in the house, the whole family slept downstairs and Elsie kept talking about the ‘mean hedgehog’.

‘In the morning I was trying to get my other two to school and I was telling the teacher I was running late because of this hedgehog. I don’t think they believed me,’ Chelsey said.

Following the bizarre attack, Elsie was prescribed antibiotics and Chelsey took the hedgehog to a local animal sanctuary near their home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

More than a week later, Chelsey is still unsure as to how the mystery hedgehog managed to make its way into the house, however she thinks it must have been while she’d been doing some gardening.

Here’s to wishing Elsie a speedy recovery.